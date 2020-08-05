Paul Finebaum Trolls Jim Harbaugh Over Five Straight Losses to Ohio State
By Ryan Phillips | Aug 05 2020
Paul Finebaum was in rare form on Wednesday, and took a shot at Jim Harbaugh during First Take. The Michigan head coach's constant losses to Ohio State make an easy target, but Finebaum expertly placed the knife this time.
The panel was discussing the Big Ten's schedule release for the 2020 season and one of the most notable games is the matchup between Michigan and Ohio State, which has been moved to October 24. As most of you know, "The Game" is usually the final date on the schedule for both teams, so 2020 will certainly be something new.
Finebaum had a unique view of the big change:
Ouch! Tough but fair.
Harbaugh has lost every game against Ohio State since he took over as Michigan's head coach in December of 2014. Those losses have come by an average of 19 points and most have been blowouts. He can expect this kind of treatment until he makes his program competitive against its biggest rival.