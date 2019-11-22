Paul Finebaum Doesn't Trust CFB Chairman, Oregon AD Rob Mullens By William Pitts | Nov 22 2019 Scott Halleran/Getty Images

For the second time in nine days, controversial college sports talk show personality Paul Finebaum publicly called out University of Oregon athletic director and College Football Playoff chairman Rob Mullens for a potential conflict of interest.

On his radio show Thursday, Finebaum brought up the potential conflict of the College Football Playoff being chaired by the athletic director of a school who is actively contending for a spot in that very same competition. The Ducks (9-1) are sixth in the most recent playoff rankings and are the most likely team in the Pac-12 to sneak into the top four.

“I frankly don’t know if I trust this guy being in charge," Finebaum said. "I don’t trust him because he’s not honest, and I just think he has an influence on that committee. Maybe I should save my powder if Oregon gets in, but then it’s going to be too late.”

This is a stark contrast to comments Finebaum made on November 12th about the subject, to which he added, “Please don’t misunderstand me, I know him and I like him. I’m just saying it puts that committee in the crosshairs though. I’m a big believer in transparency.”

Fortunately, the founders of the College Football Playoff envisioned this exact scenario. If one of the committee members is placed in a situation where they have to vote on a school at which they are employed, they are told to leave the room.

Besides, if Mullens had flexed more of his political weight, you would think Oregon would be above Georgia or Alabama by now.