Paul Finebaum Says Time is Running Out For Nick Saban at Alabama
By Stephen Douglas | Jun 10 2020
Nick Saban turns 69 this year. That's nice and all, but can he still win a championship at his advanced age and prove beyond the shadow of a doubt that he is the greatest G.O.A.T. college football coach of all-time? Paul Finebaum, appearing on Wednesday's edition of Get Up, isn't so sure.
Saban hasn't won a title at Alabama since 2017, back when he was a spry 67-year-old and has only guided 'Bama to four of the last five National Championship Games. He is currently tied with Bear Bryant for the most titles ever, with six.
How much longer can he go on like this? Finebaum wonders because coaches can't just go on forever like politicians. Father Time remains undefeated and no coach as old as Saban will be when college football returns has ever won a national championship. Bobby Bowden is the oldest coach to ever win a title at 68 years old.
