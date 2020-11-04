Paul Finebaum: Jim Harbaugh and Michigan Need a Divorce
By Ryan Phillips | Nov 4, 2020, 10:15 AM EST
Jim Harbaugh and Michigan are off to another bad start this season after dropping their second game to Michigan State on Saturday despite being heavily favored. That loss was the latest in a string of high-profile failures for Harbaugh at his alma mater. Paul Finebaum thinks it's time for the school and the coach to part ways amicably.
Here's what he had to say on Get Up:
Harbaugh is in his sixth season at Michigan and has gone 48-19 overall and 33-13 in the Big Ten. He's never lost fewer than three games and has yet to reach the college football playoff. Meanwhile he's 0-5 against Ohio State, 2-12 against top 10 teams, and he's lost to Michigan State three times at the Big House. That's not what the school is paying him $8 million a year to do.
This experiment has failed. Harbaugh has brought a lot of hype with him, but he's failed to return Michigan to national prominence. It's probably time for this marriage to end.