Things Got Awkward Between Paul Finebaum and Lane Kiffin
Paul Finebaum and Lane Kiffin trudged through an exceptionally awkward interview on Monday. In the middle of it, Kiffin called Finebaum out for the host's past comments about the his career. Specifically, Finebaum once called Kiffin "the Miley Cyrus of college football" hours before he was fired by USC. It's been almost a decade, but the Ole Miss coach clearly hasn't forgotten about that.
Here's their awkward exchange from Monday's episode of The Paul Finebaum Show:
It starts off harmlessly enough, with Kiffin joking that Finebaum has never given him a compliment and the host attempting to play along. Then it took a pretty awkward turn as Kiffin pulled out the old Miley Cyrus quote. Finebaum immediately got really sheepish about it and seemed to lose all confidence in himself.
After that things never got back on track.
Towards the end of the painful two minutes, Kiffin says, "but we became good friends" and precisely no one was convinced. This definitely feels like a situation where -- as the text of the above tweet says -- Kiffin forgave Finebaum but certainly won't forget what happened.
While Finebaum's Miley Cyrus comment may not have been great, it certainly wasn't the reason Kiffin was fired by USC. He was terrible with the Trojans and ran a chaotic program that couldn't find consistent success. I mean, he was 10-8 in his last two seasons and his final loss was a 62-41 embarrassment at Arizona State.
On the flip side, I think Finebaum has probably learned a lesson here. When discussing coaches or players, he's talking about actual human beings who might hear what he says and be hurt by his words.