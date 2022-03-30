Paul Finebaum Caller Really, Really, Really Wants to Know How He's Doing
Paul Finebaum's show is an outlier in the space because it is usually made better by opening up the phone lines and hearing from those brimming with SEC passion. There is nothing like watching a nattily attired man take his hands off the wheel and let the vehicle veer violently in a new direction. That's why his Unflappability Index is high. Simply put, Finebaum has heard some stuff.
Sadly, not every first-time, long-time can hit a home run in their first plate appearance. Sometimes getting through the call screen and on-air can break even the best of brains. Witness "Tom From Alabama" who unfortunately got stuck on repeat.
The transcript, for historians:
FINEBAUM: Hello, Tom.
TOM: Hey Paul, how you doing?
FINEBAUM: Tom.
TOM: Hey Paul, how you doing?
FINEBAUM: Tom.
TOM: Hey Paul, how you doing?
FINEBAUM: Tom.
TOM: Hey Paul, how you doing?
FINEBAUM: Tom.
This could have gone on for months. Years even. They could have come back from commercial break and Finebaum would still be sitting there saying "Tom" every four seconds while looking like the knight entrusted to protect the holy grail in Indiana Jones. Maybe next time.