New England Patriots Trade For Trent Brown's Incredible Tattoo
By Kyle Koster | Mar 9, 2021, 11:05 AM EST
The New England Patriots have acquired offensive tackle Trent Brown from the Las Vegas Raiders, ESPN's Field Yates was the first to report. A reconfigured one-year deal will pay him in the $11 million range and help Bill Belichick restore some reliability to his line, which didn't put Cam Newton in the best position to succeed during last year's disappointing campaign.
Brown was a rock for the Patriots during the 2018 season, playing every single game en route to a Super Bowl victory. He's been unavailable far too often over the past two years, but at 27 and at 6-foot-8, one figures he has plenty left in the tank. Getting him out there pushing dudes around would go a long way in restoring New England's playoff chances.
More importantly, he also has this tattoo.
It's unclear how this changes the culture in the locker room, but I'm imagining drinking at a bar and seeing someone with this on their bicep sit down. The conversation and vibe might change. But I've never played in the NFL.