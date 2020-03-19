The Patriots Would Be Smart to Trade Julian Edelman to the Bucs
By Ryan Phillips | Mar 19 2020
With Tom Brady off to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, speculation has run wild as to who else will join him there. Based on a "liked" tweet, his old running buddy Julian Edelman might want in.
Look, if Edelman wants out it may not be the worst thing for the Patriots. He's about to turn 34, has dealt with injuries and it's hard to see him putting up the same type of productive seasons with a quarterback other than Tom Brady. Could it happen? Sure, but it's going to take time to build chemistry.
If the Patriots could get a third-round pick that would be a solid return for an aging receiver. They could even use that pick to invest in a player from this year's insanely deep receiver class. The Bucs currently own the 76th pick in the draft and, to keep their new quarterback happy, might be willing to give it up.
Edelman has won three Super Bowls with the Patriots and was the MVP of Super Bowl LIII. When healthy, he's been an insanely reliable slot receiver for the franchise. But with Brady gone, there's little reason to keep him around. The team needs to focus on developing its younger receivers like N'Keal Harry and Jakobi Meyers.
If the Patriots can get a mid-round pick for Edelman, they should jump at the chance to move on and get younger.