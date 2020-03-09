A Five-Year Contract For Tom Brady Would Be Meaningless Symbolism
By Ryan Glasspiegel | Mar 09 2020
The Tom Brady free agency will be a content churn until he signs somewhere. This is the world we live in, so you can say it's dumb to discuss this ad nauseum but it's probably the greatest football player of all-time and people are going to discuss what he's going to do.
Today, four ESPN NFL Nation writers did a roundtable about what contract offers to Brady could look like. Patriots reporter Mike Reiss proposed the following deal: five years, $125 million, $37.5 million fully guaranteed, $50 million guaranteed for injury. He'd get paid $75 million if he played for the Patriots for three seasons.
Essentially, the Patriots would be able to get out of Brady's deal after this upcoming season by eating half of his pay from the 2021 season, provided that he doesn't suffer a major injury that would impel them to absorb his whole 2021 season compensation.
The five-year deal would be the symbolism that Brady would finish his career in New England, but this symbolism is largely meaningless. If Bill Belichick could get out of Brady's contract after next season for about 5-6 percent of the salary cap ($196.8 million for 2020, and it could go up pretty substantially if the CBA and thus TV deals get done by this time next year), Brady would be putting the power of control back in the organization's hands.