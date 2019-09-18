Unfortunately, the Patriots Will Not Wear 90s Throwbacks This Season By Ryan Glasspiegel | Sep 18 2019

On Tuesday, a lovely rumor made the rounds in in the internet streets that the New England Patriots would be wearing their 1990's jerseys for the first time since that fateful decade. Unfortunately, once someone actually called the Pats and gave them the opportunity to confirm or deny this rumor. The latter was the case:

Sorry to yuck everyone's yum, but the rumor being floated in this tweet is false. Pats team spox just confirmed to me that the team will NOT be wearing the 1990s throwbacks this season. https://t.co/njBxYmNpx8 — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) September 18, 2019

The best we can hope for at this point is now that the rumor has been in circulation and met with overwhelmingly positive response before it was shot down, it could put the idea in the heads of the Patriots franchise and they will give the people what they want in 2020.