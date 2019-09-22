Stephen Gostkowski Is A Complete Mess By William Pitts | Sep 22 2019 Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

It has not been a good year for NFL placekickers, who are in such short supply that, for a couple of weeks, there was talk (admittedly, pie-in-the-sky talk, but still) of a team bringing in USWNT star Carli Lloyd to try out for kicking duties.

The New England Patriots might want to take a look in that direction, as anything might be better than their current model.

Last week against the Dolphins, Stephen Gostkowski was just about the only part of the Patriots that wasn't perfect. In fact, he was far from it, missing on a 48-yard attempt as well as two extra points in New England's commanding win. This week, things don't seem to have improved much.

The Patriots took an early lead on the Jets as Sony Michel's five-yard touchdown run capped off an 88-yard opening drive. Unfortunately, Gostkowski's struggles at the charity stripe continued, as he missed the ensuing extra point wide to the right.

But hey, after Tom Brady threw a touchdown on the very next drive, Gostkowski at least made that extra point to boost the Patriots' lead to 13-0, which fans at Gillette Stadium addressed with the loudest cheers so far today.

Ultimately, the Patriots might be the best team in the NFL. But if they don't get more consistent production from Gostkowski, it could cost them when it matters most.