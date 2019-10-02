Patriots Place Kicker Stephen Gostkowski On Injured Reserve By Liam McKeone | Oct 02 2019 Mark Brown/Getty Images

The Patriots have had an undefeated start to the season, but there are plenty of areas for improvement. One of those was clearly in the kicking game, where Stephen Gostkowski has had some real trouble to start the year.

There may yet be a reason for that. New England placed Gostkowski on the IR on Wednesday, and his season may be over.

BREAKING: #Patriots are placing Stephen Gostkowski on injured reserve, per league source. Story upcoming on https://t.co/BIqlcKzPKK — Jim McBride (@globejimmcbride) October 2, 2019

Gostkowski had missed one field goal and several extra points already to start this season. Over the course of his 13-year career, he's been as steady as they come, but has developed a habit of struggling when it matters most, missing PATs with regularity in postseason play.

Regardless of his tough start to the year, he was one of the constants up in New England. The search now begins for his replacement, whether it's for the year or until Gostkowski is healed up and returns from injured reserve.