Patriots Admit Film Crew "Inappropriately Filmed the Field from the Press Box" By Stephen Douglas | Dec 09 2019 Kansas City Chiefs v New England Patriots | Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The New England Patriots have released a statement admitting that the production crew "inappropriately filmed the field from the press box" at Sunday's Browns - Bengals game. In the statement the team blamed the "content team" and explained that the crew was not aware of league rules. The footage they shot of the sideline was only to "provide an illustration of an advance scout at work on the road."

In a statement, Patriots admit their production crew "inappropriately filmed the field from the press box. The sole purpose of the filming was to provide an illustration of an advance scout on the road." It was footage for New England's "Do Your Job" series on the Pats' website pic.twitter.com/f65pSsjp4S — Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) December 10, 2019

The Patriots have graciously agreed to accept all responsibility for the incident. The most interesting part of this is the similarity it shares with the old Spygate stories.

the Bengals employee flagged media relations. Bengals security then interviewed the Kraft videographer. This was also taped. The cameraman asked if they could just delete the footage and it all be forgotten per sources — Dianna (@diannaESPN) December 9, 2019

Here's a quote from a 2015 story in Business Insider -- https://t.co/CUTiiAyGMP -- detailing the Patriots operation of illegal filming from the first SpyGate scandal. Sounds familiar. pic.twitter.com/TjyABLFYy4 — Jay Morrison (@JayMorrisonATH) December 9, 2019

The worst part is that the Bengals and NFL have the tape and the Patriots will not be able to use it for... content.