Patriots Admit Film Crew "Inappropriately Filmed the Field from the Press Box"
By Stephen Douglas | Dec 09 2019
The New England Patriots have released a statement admitting that the production crew "inappropriately filmed the field from the press box" at Sunday's Browns - Bengals game. In the statement the team blamed the "content team" and explained that the crew was not aware of league rules. The footage they shot of the sideline was only to "provide an illustration of an advance scout at work on the road."
The Patriots have graciously agreed to accept all responsibility for the incident. The most interesting part of this is the similarity it shares with the old Spygate stories.
The worst part is that the Bengals and NFL have the tape and the Patriots will not be able to use it for... content.