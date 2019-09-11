Patriots Score Three Touchdowns in :65 Against Laughable, Error-Prone Jets By Brian Alexander Giuffra | Sep 11 2019

Shonne Green fumble on 4th and 1. [9:56]

Next play … Tom Brady screen pass to Shane Vereen goes 83 yards for a TD. [9:43]

Jets take the kickoff. On second down, on a busted play, Vince Wilfork throws an offensive lineman into Mark Sanchez, who fumbles, and the ball is returned 32 yards for a TD. [9:00]

On the ensuing kickoff, Joe McKnight is hit, the ball pops into the air, and Julian Edelman catches it and runs it back 22 yards for a score. [8:51]

[Compilation and clown music courtesy of @CFBSection]