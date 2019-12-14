Rob Gronkowski Fell Asleep On the Floor During Patriots Pre-Draft Visit By Liam McKeone | Dec 14 2019 Rob Gronkowski | Paul Marotta/Getty Images

As we're all aware, hindsight is 20/20, and it's never more true than in sports. It's easy to sit here and wonder how on earth Rob Gronkowski, now considered one of the greatest tight ends to play the game, slid all the way to the Patriots in the second round of the 2011 NFL Draft.

But at the time, the man now known as Gronk was a massive question mark. He didn't have any remarkable production at Arizona and missed his final college season after undergoing back surgery. When you pair that with his racuous personality, it's no wonder those in charge of multi-billion dollar franchises balked at taking a chance on him. That makes it even more remarkable that New England, of all franchises, were the ones willing to step to the plate-- especially after his pre-draft visit, as Bill Belichick revealed Gronk fell asleep on the floor when he traveled to Foxboro ahead of draft day.

Gronk made an interesting first impression on his pre-draft visit to Foxboro ?@RobGronkowski | #NFL100 pic.twitter.com/qewRBD0CEw — New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 14, 2019

This anecdote should speak to the sheer talent of the big tight end that was recognizable even when he was only 21. Belichick, the authoritarian leader of the most successful and serious franchise in sports, drafted a player who literally fell asleep when left alone before one of the biggest meetings of his life to date.

Hopefully we'll only get more Gronk tales as his retirement grows smaller in the rearview.