Patriots Locker Room Attendant Took Footballs From Officials Locker Room, NFL May Have Video

Bill Belichick and Tom Brady, you may be off the hook in the deflated football saga. Jay Glazer of Fox Sports just dropped a bombshell report, and it looks like the NFL has fingered the culprit – a locker room attendant.

NFL has zeroed in on a locker room attendant w Patriots who allegedly took balls from officials locker room to another area on way to field. Sources say they have interviewed him and additionally have video. Still gauging if any wrong doing occurred with him but he is strong person of interest

This kid will be taken care of, for sure.

I mean by the Patriots, wink wink nudge nudge.

Interesting timing, this story dropping 24 hours before NFL media day. Instead of questions blaming Brady and Belichick, it’s all going to be about the locker room attendant.

And Deflategate Turns. [via Jay Glazer]

