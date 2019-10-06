Looks Like The Patriots Haven't Solved Their Kicker Situation Yet By William Pitts | Oct 06 2019 Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

The Patriots are having a tougher time with the winless Redskins than anyone could have anticipated.

First, they fell behind for the first time all season, as Steven Sims exploded for a 65-yard touchdown run to give the Redskins an early lead.

Tom Brady remedied this not long after with a touchdown pass to Julian Edelman, which tied the game. Or so they thought. They still had an extra point to kick.

New kicker Mike Nugent, signed this week to replace the injured Stephen Gostkowski, proved to be just as shaky. He missed the point-after attempt, leaving the Patriots still down by one.

Or check that, Mike Nugent misses the extra point.#Redskins still up by 1. https://t.co/SSs2LCxJF3 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 6, 2019

The Patriots might have seen this coming, as he didn't look too sharp in pre-game warm-ups. Still, you'd think extra points would be mostly guaranteed for the 37-year-old NFL veteran.

Mike Nugent in warmups, with the snapper and holder, was 2/5 from 48/49 yards and 1/4 from 51/52 yards. — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) October 6, 2019

The Patriots have Younghoe Koo on their practice squad and might need some more kicking help before the season is over with Goskowski out for the season.