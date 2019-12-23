Julian Edelman Faked a Head Injury During the Bills Game By Stephen Douglas | Dec 23 2019 Julian Edelman gets hit during the Buffalo Bills - New England Patriots game. | Billie Weiss/Getty Images

Julian Edelman faked a head injury in the New England Patriots' 24-17 win over the Buffalo Bills on Saturday. Edelman hit the deck while committing offensive pass interference and lay momentarily lay motionless on the ground, hoping to distract from the infraction. Fortunately, the official did not fall for the sympathy ploy and threw the flag at Edelman.

The ref threw a Revive at Julian Edelman ??#BUFvsNE pic.twitter.com/qnPPaGXBT6 — Tony Clements (@TonyClementsTC) December 21, 2019

Edelman then missed a quarter to be evaluated for the fake concussion. He finished with 5 catches for 72 yards and the Patriots still won, so he was happy to joke about it, along with his teammates.

Via Boston.com:

“I was trying to sell it,” a smiling Edelman said of his playacting on the turf. “Hopefully, they didn’t see it.”

Why did Julian Edelman stay down on the play he was called for OPI?



“I was trying to sell it,” he says with a smile. pic.twitter.com/tGKGpOON2w — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) December 22, 2019

Edelman has had four confirmed concussions since 2010. He also suffered an infamous non-concussion in Super Bowl XLIV. Like many other things in the NFL, the Patriots appear to be posterboys for dismissing head injuries.

“Oh, you mean Lazarus?” Slater said when asked about Edelman. “He was kind of funny the way he laid out there. But Edelman came back from the dead.”

Kind of funny. While this may be New England's first fake concussion, it's not their first fake injury. One can only imagine how indignant the Patriots would be if someone faked an injury. Oh, no, we don't have to imagine. Obviously, other teams fake injuries, but just like many other things in the NFL, the Patriots set the ugly standard.