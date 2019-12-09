VIDEO: Patriots Screwed Out of a Touchdown By Referees By Ryan Phillips | Dec 08 2019 Stephon Gilmore recovers a fumble for the Patriots against the Chiefs.

The New England Patriots got absolutely jobbed by the officials on Sunday.

With the Kansas City Chiefs leading 23-13 late in the third quarter, Travis Kelce clearly fumbled after receiving a pass. Stephon Gilmore recovered the ball and would have easily scored if the officials hadn't blown the play dead. The ruling on the field was that Kelce was down, when it was fairly obvious he wasn't.

The refs now stop a clear fumble play dead. Cost the #Patriots a possible defensive touchdown.pic.twitter.com/bE6bSAkEN0 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 8, 2019

There was no reason to blow that play dead. Officials should always let these play out, then review them after. This clearly cost the Patriots six points. Bill Belichick was livid and for good reason.

Bill Belichick let the officials know he wanted more than a fumble. pic.twitter.com/63QK6nkkXI — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) December 8, 2019

Instead of a touchdown, New England got the ball on its own 43-yard line.