VIDEO: Patriots Screwed Out of a Touchdown By Referees
By Ryan Phillips | Dec 08 2019
The New England Patriots got absolutely jobbed by the officials on Sunday.
With the Kansas City Chiefs leading 23-13 late in the third quarter, Travis Kelce clearly fumbled after receiving a pass. Stephon Gilmore recovered the ball and would have easily scored if the officials hadn't blown the play dead. The ruling on the field was that Kelce was down, when it was fairly obvious he wasn't.
There was no reason to blow that play dead. Officials should always let these play out, then review them after. This clearly cost the Patriots six points. Bill Belichick was livid and for good reason.
Instead of a touchdown, New England got the ball on its own 43-yard line.