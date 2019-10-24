Patriots Trade Michael Bennett to Cowboys By Liam McKeone | Oct 24 2019 Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

It's been quite a week up in New England. After trading for Mohamed Sanu and placing Josh Gordon on IR, the Patriots have now traded offseason acquisition Michael Bennett to the Dallas Cowboys for a conditional seventh-round pick.

New England is trading DE Michael Bennett to the Dallas Cowboys for 7th-round pick that can go to a 6th-round pick in 2021, league sources tell @Schultz_Report and me. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 24, 2019

Bennett has played sparingly for New England after getting sent there from Philadelphia over the offseason. While he's a talented player, he didn't fit into Bill Belichick's scheme with this new elite defense. He expressed his displeasure with his role last week, and was suspended without pay for a week as a result.

Bennett will join a Cowboys defensive line that features Robert Quinn and DeMarcus Lawrence, and should make an immediate impact.