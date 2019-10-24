The Big LeadThe Big Lead
Patriots Trade Michael Bennett to Cowboys

By Liam McKeone | Oct 24 2019

DETROIT, MI - AUGUST 08: Michael Bennett #77 of the New England Patriots looks on from the sidelines during the preseason game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on August 8, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)
Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

It's been quite a week up in New England. After trading for Mohamed Sanu and placing Josh Gordon on IR, the Patriots have now traded offseason acquisition Michael Bennett to the Dallas Cowboys for a conditional seventh-round pick.

Bennett has played sparingly for New England after getting sent there from Philadelphia over the offseason. While he's a talented player, he didn't fit into Bill Belichick's scheme with this new elite defense. He expressed his displeasure with his role last week, and was suspended without pay for a week as a result.

Bennett will join a Cowboys defensive line that features Robert Quinn and DeMarcus Lawrence, and should make an immediate impact.