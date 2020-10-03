Patriots-Chiefs Game Postponed As NFL Juggles Schedule
By Liam McKeone | Oct 03 2020
Cam Newton's positive COVID-19 test has resulted in ripple effects around the league. The New England Patriots were originally slated to play the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs at 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX this Sunday. With Newton testing positive, the game couldn't go on as the Patriots work to find out if any other players have tested positive; it may take several days for a person who has contracted the virus to test positive.
That game has now been moved unofficially to Tuesday night. Should everybody in New England test negative and the NFL can hold the game safely, that's when it'll happen. But it's no sure thing the game will be played. In that case, the league will take the same action they did with the Tennessee Titans-Pittsburgh Steelers game this week and postpone it outright.
One of the side effects of that movement is that the league now only had two games in the late afternoon slot. To make up for that, the Indianapolis Colts and Chicago Bears will now be playing their game at 4:15 p.m. ET.
This very well could only be the beginning of the NFL's troubles with coronavirus, too. Such are the realities of trying to hold a season in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.