Patriots Reportedly Have Eight Minutes of Bengals' Sideline Footage By Bobby Burack | Dec 10 2019

The Athletic's Paul Dehner Jr. is reporting that sources that reviewed the tape say the Patriots have around eight minutes of footage focusing on recordings of the Bengals’ sideline.

Reporting from @pauldehnerjr: "According to sources who have viewed the tape, it shows about eight minutes of footage focusing on recording the Bengals’ sideline. It’s a direct view of the sideline as coaches make signals for plays." https://t.co/kLvekJpgud — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) December 10, 2019

Yesterday, New England admitted the film crew '"inappropriately filmed the field from the press box."

Regardless of the intent and which parties were involved, this new report is undoubtably damning for the Patriots. Which, of course, is going to add flames to this story that likely already wasn't going to go away.

Not that the eight minutes of footage will mean all that much when the Patriots travel to Ohio to take on the 1-12 Bengals. But still...