Patriots Reportedly Have Eight Minutes of Bengals’ Sideline Footage
By Bobby Burack | Dec 10 2019
The Athletic's Paul Dehner Jr. is reporting that sources that reviewed the tape say the Patriots have around eight minutes of footage focusing on recordings of the Bengals’ sideline.
Yesterday, New England admitted the film crew '"inappropriately filmed the field from the press box."
Regardless of the intent and which parties were involved, this new report is undoubtably damning for the Patriots. Which, of course, is going to add flames to this story that likely already wasn't going to go away.
Not that the eight minutes of footage will mean all that much when the Patriots travel to Ohio to take on the 1-12 Bengals. But still...