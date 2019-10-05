New England Patriots TE Ben Watson Out Against Washington By Geoff Magliocchetti | Oct 05 2019 Elsa/Getty Images

Tight end Benjamin Watson has waited four weeks to make his 2019 debut. What's one more?

Per ESPN's Field Yates, the New England Patriots' veteran did not make the trip to Landover, MD for the team's Sunday tilt against the Washington Redskins (1:00 p.m. ET, CBS). Watson, 38, originally retired in December, but opted to return in May for a 16th NFL season. He signed with the Patriots, the team that drafted him in the first round in 2004 draft out of Georgia.

Patriots TE Benjamin Watson will not travel with the team to Washington and is out for the game tomorrow, per league source. He can be activated to the 53-man roster by Monday at 4 PM EST. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 5, 2019

Just over two weeks after his return, however, Watson was suspended four games for PED usage. He was set to make his debut at FedEx Field, but the Patriots have opted not to take him along. Watson had 24 yards on a pair of receptions with the Patriots this preseason.

The Patriots have been in a state of flux at their tight spot since the retirement of Rob Gronkowski. Intended starter Matt LaCosse has dealt with injuries, leading to an opportunity for second-year pro Ryan Izzo.

Despite the relative confusion at the position, the Patriots (4-0) remain one of the league's three unbeaten teams. They are 16-point favorites for their visit to Washington.