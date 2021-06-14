Patrik Schick's Spectacular Goal Against Scotland at Euro 2020 From All Angles
The Czech Republic beat Scotland, 2-0, in the Euro 2020 group stage on Monday. Patrik Schick scored both goals for the Czech Republic. The second goal will probably be the goal of the tournament as well as in contention for goal of the year.
At the 52-minute mark the Bayer Leverkusen forward uncorked one from just past midfield. It was one of the most hilariously beautiful goals you will ever see.
As incredible as it was to watch live, the other angles - especially the one from behind the goal - were even better. As were the still images.
As great a moment as it was for Schick, it must have been equally rough for David Marshall. The Scottish keeper will likely be a meme across the pond by the time this will be published. Giving up this goal and ending up caught in the net like a fish is a devastating combination.
Here are some more images.
Truly a thrill of victory / agony of defeat moment.