Patrick Reed's Lawyer Sends Golf Channel's Brandel Chamblee A Cease And Desist
By William Pitts | Jan 10 2020
The reputation of the world's eleventh-ranked golfer, Patrick Reed, has taken a hit in recent weeks. One month after his incident at the Hero World Challenge, where Reed was caught on camera moving sand in a bunker to improve his lie, the label of "cheater" has followed him like a dark cloud. Shots were fired at him from all sides, from fellow competitors, pundits, and fans. At last week's Tournament of Champions, a heckler shouted the word directly at Reed as he missed a putt.
There are certain ways to deal with this, but sending out legal threats to anyone and everyone who criticizes you probably isn't the best one. Television analyst Brandel Chamblee received one such cease and desist letter from Reed's lawyer for comments he made on Golf Channel following the incident at the Hero World Challenge a month ago.
“Indeed, as you should know, and presumably do know but chose to ignore, if the PGA Tour believed that Mr. Reed had intentionally violated any rule, he would have been disqualified from the tournament rather than assessed a two-stroke penalty,” wrote Peter Ginsburg, who is representing Reed. “Everyone involved agrees that Mr. Reed acted unintentionally, and the tape of the incident fully supports that conclusion.”
“As I read further and got to the sentence that the tape fully supported him, I wondered how did Patrick Reed find the only lawyer in the world who didn’t play golf?" Chamblee told GolfWeek. “As I continued, I felt like I was reading Finnegans Wake.”
For the record, here's what Chamblee said: "To defend what Patrick Reed did is defending cheating. It's defending breaking the rules." Ooh, such slander.