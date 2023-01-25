Here's Shocking Video of Patrick Reed Throwing a Golf Tee at Rory McIlroy
Patrick Reed and Rory McIlroy were involved in a major incident on the driving range in Dubai on Tuesday. Reports told of a tense standoff between the LIV golfer and PGA Tour star where Reed tried to say hello and McIlroy ignored him. This caused Reed to throw a tee at McIlroy as he walked away. And now we have video of the incident. Please make sure there are no children around before hitting play.
Golf rules. The story was picked up by many publications and it sounded like the craziest thing ever, but truly, words did not do this act justice. Here's how McIlroy described the incident. Via The Guardian:
“Patrick came up to say hello and I didn’t really want him to,” McIlroy said. “From my recollection, that was it. I didn’t see a tee. I didn’t feel a tee. Obviously someone else saw that. But it’s definitely a storm in a teacup. I can’t believe it’s actually turned into a story, it’s nothing.
Sorry, Rory, but we saw what happened. This wasn't nothing. This was much bigger than a simple storm in a teacup. This was an act of aggression and a sign of the escalating war between LIV and PGA. Who knows what might be next?
I just hope cameras are rolling.