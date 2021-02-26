Patrick Reed Briefly Very Bad at Golf, Then Very Good Again
By Kyle Koster | Feb 26, 2021, 4:17 PM EST
Patrick Reed is contending for the 36-hole lead at the WGC Workday and his chances of that were buoyed by a birdie at No. 3, the 12th hole he played today. Reed's second shot was a monstrosity, a topped wood from the fairway you'd typically see out of your friend's cousin named Murph. Just extremely bad, yet relatable stuff.
Because Reed is a professional golfer — and an elite one at that — he promptly responded with a spellbinding third shot that put him in position for an easy put to dive deeper into red numbers.
Inspirational stuff. All the weekend hacks have to do is work themselves into becoming one of the best 40 players in the world and they too will be able to overcome the occasional duff. It's this very type of motivational stuff that makes Reed one of the most well-liked personalities on Tour.