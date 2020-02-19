Brooks Koepka Says Patrick Reed Cheated, While a Former Analyst Says He's Seen Reed Improve His Lie Four Times
By Stephen Douglas | Feb 19 2020
Patrick Reed was penalized for improving his lie at the Hero World Challenge late last year. The aftermath of this led to Reed is being labeled a cheater, most notably by the top American player in the world, Brooks Koepka.
On top of that, Peter Kostis, formerly a golf analyst for CBS, appeared on the latest No Laying Up podcast where he said that he had seen Patrick Reed improve his lie four times in person.
You can hear Kostis talk about his experience with Reed starting at the 43:45-mark of the podcast. After describing instances of Reed putting clubs behind the ball multiple times until his lie has improved, he says that it is not something that is "rampant" throughout the sport, meaning it's mostly just Reed. You can watch one of the instances, with the broadcasters trying their best not to explicitly call him out, below.
This has been a rough couple months for Reed, whose reputation wasn't that sterling to being with.