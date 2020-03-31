ESPN's Patrick McEnroe Discusses Positive Coronavirus Test on Twitter
By Ryan Phillips | Mar 31 2020
Patrick McEnroe has confirmed he tested positive for coronavirus. The veteran ESPN tennis commentator took to Twitter on Tuesday to discuss his symptoms and life under quarantine.
McEnroe says he's been under quarantine in his basement for 11 days after he showed minor symptoms of the virus. He went to a drive-thru testing center in New York and got his results back Tuesday morning.
McEnroe reiterated that his symptoms have passed and he feels fine and that his family has been quarantined for "well over" two weeks now.
Here's his full update from Twitter:
The 53-year-old McEnroe has worked with ESPN since 1995. He also worked with CBS from 1996 to 2008. He's often paired with his brother, John McEnroe.
It's great to hear that he is feeling better.