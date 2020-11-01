Patrick Mahomes Threw a Sick Underhand Pitch Touchdown Pass to Travis Kelce
By Stephen Douglas | Nov 1, 2020, 2:32 PM EST
Patrick Mahomes has added another weapon to his arsenal. During today's game against the Jets, Mahomes broke out an underhanded forward pass on a touchdown to Travis Kelce. I'm sure there will be plenty of breakdown of yet another very rare arm angle from Mahomes, but it kind of looked like a relay from a middle infielder to start a double-play.
It's been quite a half for Mahomes who completed 17 of 20 passes for 213 yards and three touchdowns as the Chiefs took a 21-9 lead into halftime. Who knows if the game will be close enough for him to break out any other new tricks in the second half, but we can hope.