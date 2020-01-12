VIDEO: Patrick Mahomes Pulls Off Ridiculous Touchdown to Complete Chiefs' First-Half Comeback
By Bobby Burack | Jan 12 2020
Near the end of the first half, Patrick Mahomes threw a wild, video-game-like touchdown pass to Travis Kelce to give the Chiefs their first lead of the game. But was it the right call? As the video below shows, Mahomes was close enough to crossing the line of scrimmage that Texans fans will be sick.
The call on the field stood, but was not confirmed.
It's important to note, Mahomes' entire body has to be over the line, not just the ball. This was one is so close. My gut feeling is he was over. But leaving the call on the field was the correct move. Depending on who you are rooting for, of course.