Patrick Mahomes Will Return Sunday Against Titans

By Liam McKeone | Nov 08 2019

DENVER, CO - OCTOBER 17: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs the offense against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on October 17, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)
Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

The football world held their collective breath a few weeks ago when Patrick Mahomes went down with a knee injury on Thursday Night Football against the Broncos. The diagnosis ended up positive, and Mahomes was only expected to miss about a month with a dislocated kneecap.

But, in case you haven't been paying attention, Mahomes isn't like the rest of us. Consequently, Andy Reid announced Mahomes will return to the field against the Titans merely two games after suffering his injury.

This seems awfully fast, but none of us are in with the KC medical staff or in the Chiefs' building. We can only hope Mahomes is indeed healed and will be looking like his old self sooner rather than later.