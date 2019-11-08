Patrick Mahomes Will Return Sunday Against Titans By Liam McKeone | Nov 08 2019 Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

The football world held their collective breath a few weeks ago when Patrick Mahomes went down with a knee injury on Thursday Night Football against the Broncos. The diagnosis ended up positive, and Mahomes was only expected to miss about a month with a dislocated kneecap.

But, in case you haven't been paying attention, Mahomes isn't like the rest of us. Consequently, Andy Reid announced Mahomes will return to the field against the Titans merely two games after suffering his injury.

#Chiefs coach Andy Reid announced at his press conference that QB Patrick Mahomes will start on Sunday vs. the #Titans, as expected. So he’ll miss just two games with a dislocated kneecap. Totally normal. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 8, 2019

This seems awfully fast, but none of us are in with the KC medical staff or in the Chiefs' building. We can only hope Mahomes is indeed healed and will be looking like his old self sooner rather than later.