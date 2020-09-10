Patrick Mahomes is Perfection in September
By Brian Giuffra | Sep 10 2020
Of all the insane accolades, awards, and stats Patrick Mahomes has accumulated in his young NFL career, I don't think anything prepared me for just how perfect he is in September.
Sometimes people use that word, perfect, as hyperbole. I am not. Mahomes has been, quite literally, perfection in September.
Shout-out to NFL Network reporter James Palmer for blowing my mind this morning.
More than the undefeated record and 23-0 touchdown-to-interception ratio (I know that's not how it works, but stay with me people), Mahomes averages 343.7 passing yards per game in September and 9.7 yards per attempt. His biggest flaw? One fumble and a non-perfect completion percentage of 67.5. Ho-hum.
The Chiefs host the Texans tonight to kick off the NFL season and the only thing I keep wondering is, will Mahomes regress to the mean this September? I mean, that mean for Mahomes is ridiculous: in 31 career regular-season starts, he averages 2.5 touchdown throws, 0.6 interceptions, and 303.6 yards per game. But at some point in September, he's going to throw an interception, right? The Chiefs will lose a September game under his direction, right?
Eh, never mind. He's not human. He's perfection. Even if he hasn't completed every throw he's made in September.