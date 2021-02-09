The Big Lead
Latest NFL Leads

This TikTok Perfectly Captures Patrick Mahomes' Painful Super Bowl Experience

By Stephen Douglas | Feb 9, 2021, 10:12 AM EST

Devin White, Patrick Mahomes, Jason Pierre-Paul
Patrick Mahomes did not have fun at Super Bowl LV. | Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Patrick Mahomes played the worst game of his NFL career at Super Bowl LV. He was 26-of-47 for 270 yards, two interceptions and zero touchdowns. Today it was announced that Mahomes will have surgery on his foot to repair a torn plantar plate. So he spent Sunday evening running for his life on a badly injured foot.

The Buccaneers' pass rush spent the better part of three hours kicking the crap out of Mahomes, while Mahomes ran for nearly 500 yards just trying to get throws off behind the line of scrimmage. Amazingly, he was only sacked three times. On most plays he got off improbably accurate throws. This is captured perfectly in this hilarious TikTok.

Except for the part where the referees are literally trying to tackle him, that's hardly even an exaggeration. Look at some of the angles he threw the ball from.

Patrick Mahomes
Patrick Mahomes | Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
Patrick Mahomes, Shaquil Barrett
Patrick Mahomes under pressure. | Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Mahomes made some of the most incredible throws you'll ever see on Sunday. And he did it on a bad foot. Who knows how this performance will be remembered 5-10 years from now, but for now, let's just enjoy that TikTok video as an accurate representation of what happened.