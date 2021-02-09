This TikTok Perfectly Captures Patrick Mahomes' Painful Super Bowl Experience
By Stephen Douglas | Feb 9, 2021, 10:12 AM EST
Patrick Mahomes played the worst game of his NFL career at Super Bowl LV. He was 26-of-47 for 270 yards, two interceptions and zero touchdowns. Today it was announced that Mahomes will have surgery on his foot to repair a torn plantar plate. So he spent Sunday evening running for his life on a badly injured foot.
The Buccaneers' pass rush spent the better part of three hours kicking the crap out of Mahomes, while Mahomes ran for nearly 500 yards just trying to get throws off behind the line of scrimmage. Amazingly, he was only sacked three times. On most plays he got off improbably accurate throws. This is captured perfectly in this hilarious TikTok.
Except for the part where the referees are literally trying to tackle him, that's hardly even an exaggeration. Look at some of the angles he threw the ball from.
Mahomes made some of the most incredible throws you'll ever see on Sunday. And he did it on a bad foot. Who knows how this performance will be remembered 5-10 years from now, but for now, let's just enjoy that TikTok video as an accurate representation of what happened.