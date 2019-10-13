Patrick Mahomes Somehow Had 116 Pass Yards On Opening Drive By William Pitts | Oct 13 2019 Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Add this to the list of Patrick Mahomes' accomplishments.

Some pitchers in baseball have recorded four strikeouts in one inning - that is, when the third strike on one strikeout was dropped by the catcher, who was subsequently unable to complete the out, then the pitcher struck out the next batter for a fourth strikeout. This has to be the football equivalent.

The Kansas City Chiefs' first drive against the Houston Texans started at their own 9-yard line after an illegal blocking penalty on the opening kickoff. Then Mahomes and the Chiefs got to work, as they normally do.

His first completion was a four-yard pass to LeSean McCoy. Next, he unloaded a long pass to Darrel Williams that picked up 52 yards. (The play was reviewed for possible offensive pass interference but upheld.)

Two more Chiefs penalties pushed them back a total of fifteen yards before Mahomes nearly made it up with a 14-yard pass to Mecole Hardman. A 9-yard completion on the next play was wiped out by holding before Mahomes finished off the drive with this masterpiece.

Breaking news: Patrick Mahomes to Tyreek Hill is ELITE pic.twitter.com/75a9anRShP — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) October 13, 2019

While the drive covered 91 yards, Patrick Mahomes still ended up with 116 passing yards on the drive, as the plays that were annulled by penalty still count in the stat book. Even for Mahomes, it'll be hard to top this in the future.