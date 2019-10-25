Patrick Mahomes Officially Out Sunday Against Packers By William Pitts | Oct 25 2019 Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

At one point, there was some hope that the Kansas City Chiefs could press injured quarterback Patrick Mahomes into the starting lineup for their Sunday matchup with the Green Bay Packers. However, that will not be the case, as head coach Andy Reid confirmed today that Mahomes indeed will be out for Sunday's game. Matt Moore will take his place at quarterback.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will not play on Sunday night against the Packers.https://t.co/yCSd7cUPKw — SNF on NBC (@SNFonNBC) October 25, 2019

Mahomes injured his knee on a quarterback sneak eight days ago against the Denver Broncos and took limited reps in this week's practice, leading to rumors that he might get the nod to start versus the Packers. The fact that Mahomes recovered enough to even practice this week should brighten Chiefs fans' hopes of a speedy recovery for their star quarterback.

The Chiefs also added Kyle Shurmur to their rotation to serve as Moore's backup.