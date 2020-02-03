Patrick Mahomes Vanquished the Madden Curse
By Ryan Glasspiegel | Feb 02 2020
Trey Wingo, in pointing out that Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs erased double-digit deficits in all three of their postseason victories, made a great analogy that the Chiefs are like Highlander -- unkillable. Add another notch to Mahomes' belt: He vanquished the dreaded Madden cover curse:
There was a moment this season, when Mahomes was down with what looked like a debilitating knee injury, that it appeared as though the Madden Curse had come from Mahomes. As it turns out, he was just impervious to any obstacles that were in his path this season.