Patrick Mahomes Begs LeSean McCoy For a Follow on Twitter By Ryan Phillips | Nov 20 2019 Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Patrick Mahomes is getting a little desperate and it's showing. On Wednesday, the reigning NFL MVP stooped to a new low by begging LeSean McCoy for follow on Twitter. Pat, come on, this is beneath you.

McCoy, who joined the Kansas City Chiefs as a free agent in August, celebrated the team's bye week by posting the following tweet:

Bye week bye week ???? — Lesean McCoy (@CutonDime25) November 20, 2019

Mahomes followed it up with this:

Can i get a follow back Mr. McCoy?!?!? Please!! https://t.co/US1RQjblca — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) November 20, 2019

Pat, stop being so thirsty!

Alright fine, we'll stop hazing Mahomes. It is pretty insane that McCoy has caught 24 passes from Patty on the field but hasn't thrown him a follow on social media. LeSean has three fumbles on the season, I think it's safe to count "not following the NFL MVP and your starting quarterback on Twitter" as number four.