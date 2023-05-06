Patrick Mahomes Didn't Go Crazy With Kentucky Derby Outfit
Patrick Mahomes was one of the many very famous and wealthy people in attendance for the 149th Kentucky Derby on Saturday. Unlike some of his quarterback counterparts, though, Mahomes did not go wild with his Derby outfit. Arriving nice and early with his wife Brittany, Mahomes went with some pastel but nothing extravagant and most notably declined to wear a funny hat.
Disappointing, but a respectable fit nonetheless.
It seems the sunglasses took the place of any fun hats, making for a bit of a supervillain/Daredevil look.
After posing for pictures Mahomes stopped to chat with Mattress Mack.
The stars are out in full force this afternoon. We will undoubtedly see a funkier outfit than this on an NFL quarterback by the day's end, though.