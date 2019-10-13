Patrick Mahomes Throws First Interception of Season After Bizarre Referee Decision By William Pitts | Oct 13 2019 Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Patrick Mahomes had a stellar start to his day, leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a 17-9 lead over the Houston Texans, and was just about to extend that lead when his pass into the end zone was intercepted by Tashaun Gipson, Sr.

Gipson's got it.



His second straight game with an INT.#HOUvsKC pic.twitter.com/pUlxTTDca3 — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) October 13, 2019

If it seemed like a strange throw for Mahomes' standards and that something fishy had to have happened on the other end, someone on the field thought so too, because a flag was on the field after the play. It seemed as though the pick would be negated, and Mahomes would have a reprieve for his rare poor decision.

However, officials picked the flag up and the play stood, leaving fans at Arrowhead Stadium understandably confused and upset.

Some weird stuff just happened in Kansas City . . . without replay review the officials picked up a flag for pass interference because it was defensive holding, but they didn't call defensive holding. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) October 13, 2019

Perhaps part of the "confusion" stemmed from the fact that the normally-reliable Patrick Mahomes had thrown an interception in the first place.