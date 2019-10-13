Patrick Mahomes Throws First Interception of Season After Bizarre Referee Decision
By William Pitts | Oct 13 2019
Patrick Mahomes had a stellar start to his day, leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a 17-9 lead over the Houston Texans, and was just about to extend that lead when his pass into the end zone was intercepted by Tashaun Gipson, Sr.
If it seemed like a strange throw for Mahomes' standards and that something fishy had to have happened on the other end, someone on the field thought so too, because a flag was on the field after the play. It seemed as though the pick would be negated, and Mahomes would have a reprieve for his rare poor decision.
However, officials picked the flag up and the play stood, leaving fans at Arrowhead Stadium understandably confused and upset.
Perhaps part of the "confusion" stemmed from the fact that the normally-reliable Patrick Mahomes had thrown an interception in the first place.