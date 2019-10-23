Patrick Mahomes Will Practice on Wednesday, Chiefs Won't Rule Him Out For Sunday By Liam McKeone | Oct 23 2019 Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Patrick Mahomes went down with a knee injury six days ago in a Thursday night matchup against the Broncos. While the MRI came back with the best news possible, Mahomes was still expected to miss four-to-six weeks.

We all have forgotten that Patrick Mahomes is not of this earth, it would appear. The Chiefs' star quarterback will practice on Wednesday, and head coach Andy Reid would not rule him out for Sunday night's game against the Packers, calling Mahomes "day-to-day".

#Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has not ruled out Patrick Mahomes playing Sunday night. KC is taking it “day to day,” per Reid. — Arrowhead Pride (@ArrowheadPride) October 23, 2019

#Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Patrick Mahomes will practice today, but Matt Moore will make the “majority” of the team reps.



But when asked, Reid once again didn’t rule out Mahomes for Sunday. — BJ Kissel (@ChiefsReporter) October 23, 2019

I lean towards it being extremely unlikely Mahomes plays this week, because while the Packers at Arrowhead on Sunday night is an exciting game, it's far from a must-win for Kansas City. Not to mention all of the other long-term implications from putting Mahomes back in there before he is 100 percent, no doubt about it healthy.

But then again, I believed the initial reports about him missing a month, so what do I know?