Patrick Mahomes Injured by Knee to the Head Against Titans
The Kansas City Chiefs were getting absolutely manhandled by the Tennessee Titans on Sunday when the worst came to be: Patrick Mahomes got hurt.
Down 27-3 early in the fourth quarter, Mahomes dropped back to pass and was quickly pressured, as has been the case all day. He was quickly taken down while scrambling around the pocket. Mahomes stayed down on the ground after the play. A review showed Mahomes taking an inadvertent knee to the face from Tennessee defender Jeffrey Simmons.
Mahomes was very clearly shaken up after the play.
A bad day gets worse for the Chiefs. Mahomes walked off under his own power surrounded by Chiefs trainers. He will presumably go through concussion protocol.