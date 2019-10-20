Patrick Mahomes Could Return in Less Than Three Weeks By Liam McKeone | Oct 20 2019 Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Everyone lost when Patrick Mahomes went down with a knee injury after a QB sneak last week. Even if you're a diehard fan of an AFC West team, you can't help but admit that Mahomes is probably one of the three most exciting players to watch in this league, and we've all been robbed of his ridiculous highlights by this injury.

But things turned out okay, as Mahomes was only slated to be out about four to six weeks following the injury. Now, Adam Schefter reports he could be back in even less time than that.

Hard as it was to imagine Thursday night, Patrick Mahomes now could return to the Chiefs in less than three weeks, per sources.https://t.co/zH3k56zBQN — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 20, 2019

Mahomes probably won't come back in three weeks, if only because the Chiefs won't rush him. The worst-case scenario is that they're rolling into that November 18 game at 4-5, and while that's not ideal, Kansas City is smart enough to know they're playing the long game here. Winning a few extra games and making the playoffs this year isn't worth risking the long-term health of their franchise quarterback.

Still, if he's healthy, he'll play. We'll all be keeping an eye on the 18th as it approaches.