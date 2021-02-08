Patrick Mahomes Threw the Greatest Back-to-Back Incompletions You'll Ever See
By Kyle Koster | Feb 7, 2021, 10:00 PM EST
The Kansas City Chiefs' offensive line problems reared their ugly head at the worst possible time, resulting in a fait accompli against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV. Patrick Mahomes was unable to get it going in time and was constantly either escaping or not escaping pressure, causing a normally potent offense to have zero firepower.
It'll go down as a moral victory — and a worthless one — but Mahomes was able to put together three of the most impressive incompletions you'll ever see. One, in the first half, resulted in a bad drop by Travis Kelce. The next two came on back-to-back plays in the fourth quarter that virtually eliminated any chance of a comeback.
On third down he rolled out to his left, rolled backward, then back to his right before throwing a desperate heave to the end zone, which was almost reeled in by Byron Pringle.
Then, to outdo himself, the ran around some more on fourth down, uncorking the type of throw a diving shortstop might wing over to first from an obscene angle.
It's absolutely incredible that he did this with any number of leg maladies slowing him down. The Super Bowl is a prime time for hyperbole but plays like these are as good as evidence as any that Mahomes is one of, if not the most gifted quarterback to play the game.