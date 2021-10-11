Patrick Mahomes' Fiancée Brittany Matthews Tweeted Through the Chiefs Loss to the Bills
The Buffalo Bills beat the Kansas City Chiefs, 38-20, on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes was sacked twice and threw two interceptions as the Chiefs fell to 2-3 on the season. The game was never really close and Mahomes' fiancée, Brittany Matthews, did everything she could to help KC by tweeting through it.
Matthews tweeted or retweeted 16 times during the game. Like any true fan, you can see the descent into madness and frustration as the game steadily slipped away from her team.
She appeared to put her phone down during the prolonged halftime, but ended the night with a couple simple retweets that probably accurately conveyed her feelings. The best part was obviously the line about the referees. It was reminiscent of Ayesha Curry back when she complained the Finals were rigged for money or ratings.
The Chiefs, Mahomes and his fiancée are in a very unfamiliar situation right now. They're losing. Two of those parties may be able to handle that professionally. Whether the third can remains to be seen.