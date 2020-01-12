Ian Rapoport: Chiefs Hope to Extend Patrick Mahomes This Offseason
By William Pitts | Jan 12 2020
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes seems to be in for a big payday at the end of his season, whenever that may be.
According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Mahomes, who will face off against the Houston Texans this afternoon, is due to receive a "mammoth" contract extension with Kansas City which will make him the highest-paid player in the league. The Chiefs are hoping to make the deal final after the signing of the new NFL collective bargaining agreement.
Mahomes is in the third season of his four-year, $16.42 million rookie contract, which has a fifth-year option that, according to Rapoport, is unlikely to be exercised.
This speculation takes place in an era when quarterbacks have wielded more negotiating power than ever before. As the NFL's salary cap rises year over year, the quarterbacks have been the biggest beneficiaries, and even lesser QBs such as Joe Flacco, Jimmy Garoppolo, and Derek Carr have leveraged their way to record-breaking contracts.
The current largest contract by total money signed belongs to Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, who signed a six-year, $150 million deal in 2018. With another successful season behind him, and a strong chance of bringing Kansas City its first Super Bowl ring in a half-century, Mahomes has all of the leverage to potentially become the NFL's first $200 million player. The only thing that could keep the Chiefs from making such a long-term commitment is a fear of re-aggravating Mahomes' knee injury, suffered earlier this season.
Whatever Mahomes signs, though, will be a massive reward for bringing hope back to the Kansas City Chiefs.