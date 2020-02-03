Patrick Mahomes is Already on the Star Wars Ride at Disney World
By Ryan Phillips | Feb 03 2020
Well that didn't take long. Fresh off his MVP performance at Super Bowl LIV in Miami, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is already at Disney World in Orlando.
Video is circulating that shows Mahomes thoroughly enjoying himself on the new Star Wars ride at Disney World. Check it out:
Mahomes and his girlfriend, Brittany Matthews, were on their way to Disney World earlier today, taking a private jet for the short trip. They're clearly having a good time:
Things are good for Mahomes. He's just 24 years old, was the NFL MVP last season, and won a Super Bowl this year. Kansas City's 31-20 comeback win over the San Francisco 49ers was truly brilliant and Mahomes was the man pushing all the right buttons late.