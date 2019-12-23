Patrick Mahomes Counted the Teams That Passed On Him After a Touchdown Pass Versus the Chicago Bears By Stephen Douglas | Dec 22 2019 Patrick Mahomes celebrates a touchdown by counting the teams that passed on him on two hands. | Screengrab

Patrick Mahomes is having a nice little game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football. Mahomes has run for a touchdown and thrown another and the Chiefs lead, 17-0. After Mahomes' touchdown pass to Travis Kelce, he ran to the sideline counting on his fingers. Cris Collinsworth and the NBC crew seem to think he was counting the teams who passed on him in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Fun fact: Patrick took his college number 5 and added 10 to it for his current number.



Wonder why ? pic.twitter.com/reAFxsrFRa — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 23, 2019

Of course, the Chicago Bears traded up a single spot in that draft to select Mitch Trubisky, And Trubisky is on the other side of the field, having his usual screen-pass-happy game as his team is getting shut out.

Don't let anyone tell you that Mahomes, as an MVP, should let go of dropping to the 10th pick as motivation. Michael Jordan was picked 3rd and it probably bothered him at some point this weekend. The Bears will never live this down and Patrick Mahomes will never have any reason to let them.