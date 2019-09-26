Patrick Mahomes' New Deal Could Be Worth $200 million By Geoff Magliocchetti | Sep 26 2019 Peter Aiken/Getty Images

200,000,000. No, that's not Patrick Mahomes' yards per game average, but the massive number could be attached to him nonetheless.

ESPN's Adam Schefter announced on the morning show Get Up! that the Kansas City Chiefs' star quarterback could sign a long-term contract extension worth more than $200 million.

"He is expected, at some point during the offseason, to get a new deal done with the Chiefs that I would think, just guessing, is going to be excess of $200 million, over the course of that contract," Schefter said. In terms of the yearly value, Schefter theorized "five years, $40-plus million a year."

To put that yearly number in perspective, only five players are set to make at least $40 million in the four major North American sports in 2020-2021. All of them (Stephen Curry, Chris Paul, Russell Westbrook, John Wall, James Harden) play in the NBA.

It's safe to say Mahomes, eligible to sign his first long-term deal this offseason, has earned himself the extra zeroes. Thus far, the star QB leads the NFL with 1,195 passing yards and 10 touchdowns through three weeks. Kansas City made their first conference championship appearance since 1994 last season, when Mahomes threw for 50 scores and 5,097 yards in his first year as a starter en route to the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

A $200 million extension would easily eclipse the current richest deal in the NFL, which belongs to fellow quarterback Russell Wilson at $140 million over four years at an average annual value of $35 million per year. Mahomes, a first-round selection in 2017, is currently in the midst of his four-year, $16.42 million rookie deal.

The undefeated Chiefs head to Detroit to take on the Lions on Sunday afternoon.