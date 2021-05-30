Patrick Mahomes Wants to Go Undefeated, Doesn't Know What the '72 Dolphins Record Was
Patrick Mahomes is hosting a charity golf tournament in Hawaii over Memorial Day weekend. Coors Light appears to be prominently involved, which is no surprise given Mahomes' very public displays of affection for the beer. What is surprising is that Mahomes would say out loud that his goal is to go undefeated this season. Yep, a perfect 20-0.
Bold prediction by Mahomes. Considering Rob Gronkowski's girlfriend Camille Kostek thinks the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Bucaneers will also go undefeated this season, something has to give.
More shocking than the 20-0 remark is that Mahomes doesn't know the Miami Dolphins went 17-0 when they were undefeated. The '07 Patriots actually had the most wins in a single season when they went 18-1. No one has ever gone 19-0 and the '72 Dolphins will probably invest in some extra special champaign this Fall to celebrate Mahomes' perceived combination of both hubris and disrespect. How dare he now know what someone's record was a quarter of a century before he was born?